Monday, November 30, 2020

FWC's Fishing in the Know - December 2020

December 2020

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Dehooking tools allow anglers remove a hook from a fish quickly with minimal handling, which can increase a fish’s chance of survival. Dehooking tools come in a variety of shapes and sizes to fit the need of the angler. Even a pair of needle nose pliers is considered a dehooking tool.

If targeting fish with large teeth, spines or sharp barbs, use a long de-hooking tool to keep hands and fingers out of harm’s way. Watch video and learn how to use a dehooking tool. 

tripletail

Desmond Carter with his tripletail catch. 

Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com. Learn more about our photo guidelines.

Commission meeting – December

Marine Fisheries items

Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss the following marine fisheries management items at the virtual Dec. 16-17 meeting. Unless noted, all items below are scheduled for Dec. 16.

Decision making (regulation changes are anticipated to be made on these topics):

  • Apalachicola oysters: The Commission will consider a proposal to temporarily suspend all wild oyster harvest from Apalachicola Bay and prohibit on-the-water possession of wild oyster harvesting equipment (tongs) through Dec. 31, 2025. The proposed rules will not apply to oyster aquaculture operations. These changes were proactively put into place Aug. 1, 2020, via Executive Order. Staff will continue monitoring oyster recovery and will evaluate whether harvest opportunities may be available prior to the end of 2025.
  • Flounder: The Commission will consider a proposal to make several changes to the flounder fishery. A stock status update completed by FWC suggests that flounder on the Atlantic coast may be overfished and that there has been a general declining trend statewide. Over the past few years, staff have also heard a variety of concerns and requests for management changes in the flounder fishery. The proposed rule includes an increased size limit, a reduced recreational bag limit, establishment of commercial trip and vessel limits, establishment a recreational closed season, and an extension of all proposed and existing flounder regulations into federal waters. If approved, these changes will go into effect Feb. 1, 2021.

Draft proposal (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):

  • Western Dry Rocks: The Commission will discuss a draft proposal to seasonally protect a multi-species spawning aggregation site in the lower Florida Keys. The proposed draft rule would prohibit fishing from May through June in a 1-square-mile area near Western Dry Rocks.
  • Diamondback terrapin/blue crab trap bycatch reduction devices (Dec. 17): The Commission will consider a draft proposal intended to provide additional conservation for diamondback terrapins, including prohibiting the take and possession of diamondback terrapins, incorporating permit applications for individuals legally possessing the species, requiring a maximum entrance size or bycatch reduction device (BRDs) in all recreational blue crab traps throughout the state and requiring a maximum funnel size or BRDs seasonally in commercial blue crab traps fished in some areas of the state.

Discussions (no regulation changes are anticipated on these items):

  • Florida pompano, permit and African pompano: The Commission will listen to a staff presentation on these fisheries and recent stakeholder requests related to their management.
  • Sharks: The Commission will listen to a staff presentation on the current status and management of sharks, and an overview of shark-related topics including negative interactions between fishermen and sharks.
  • Spiny lobster: The Commission will listen to a staff presentation on this fishery, including commercial harvesting methods, casitas and other topics.
  • Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico federal fishery management councils.

Links for more information:

Agenda [MyFWC.com]

Snook Gulf season closes Dec. 1; Atlantic closes Dec. 15

Information: Recreational snook harvest season closures include:

  • Gulf: Season closes Dec. 1 in all Gulf state and federal waters, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, and will remain closed through Feb. 28, 2021, reopening to harvest throughout most of the region on March 1, 2021.
    • Snook remains catch-and-release only in all state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line through Gordon Pass in Collier County through Aug. 31. This includes Tampa Bay and all of Hillsborough County.
  • Atlantic: Season closes Dec. 15 in Atlantic state and federal waters including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, and will remain closed through Jan. 31, 2021, reopening to harvest Feb. 1, 2021.

Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.

Link for more information:

Snook [MyFWC.com]

Florida Coral Crew

Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com.

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including spot, croaker, and trap fisheries.

Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.

Angler recognition logo

Catch a Florida Memory

Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards

Information: Prize package mailings have resumed but will continue to be slower than normal over the next few months as we continue to work through delays resulting from COVID-19. Anglers are still encouraged to submit catches and enjoy getting out on the water.

Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.

Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.

FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.

Link for more information:

CatchaFloridaMemory.com  

IN THIS ISSUE

Commission Meeting – December

Snook

Florida Coral Crew

FWC needs your feedback

Catch a Florida Memory

Events

 

STATE SEASON UPDATES

December - January

 

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  

Dec. 1 – Snook (Gulf) closes

Dec. 15 – Snook (Atlantic) closes

Jan. 1 – Grouper, several species (Atlantic) closes

Jan. 1 – Gag (Gulf) closes

Jan. 1 – Spotted seatrout (Central East) opens

Jan. 5-14 – Blue crab trap closure (Franklin County-FL/AL state line) (CANCELED)

 

snook

The kids were excited for this snook catch. Courtesy of Glen Fuller.

EVENTS

December-January

 

COVID-19 update: Our top priorities are the health and safety of Floridians and visitors. Many of our in-person events have been canceled in response to COVID-19, but future events will be posted here as they are scheduled.

Lionfish Events Calendar

Dec. 16-17 – FWC Commission meeting    

 

SOCIAL SALTWATER

lionfish challenge winners
LIONFISH CHALLENGE: The results are in!! Please help us congratulate our 2020 Lionfish Challenge Winners!!
Check out the final stats on our Hall of Fame page at www.FWCReefRangers.com/Lionfish-Challenge/
(**Edit: Josh Livingston should be at 943 lbs. and not 493 lbs.)

Visit us on social media at.

Facebook/CatchaFLMemory
Facebook/FWCReefRangers
Facebook/MyFWC
Youtube: MyFWC.com/SaltwaterFishing

Contact: 850-487-0554 or marine@myfwc.com

Get the Marine Fisheries Monthly Newsletter via email at MyFWC.com by clicking on “Sign up for updates”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Logo

QUESTIONS? Contact the FWC

STAY CONNECTED:
Visit us on Facebook Visit us on Twitter instagram logo Visit us on Flickr youtube logo pinterest logo Sign up for email updates





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment