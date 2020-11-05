Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to extend the bike path at Alligator Point.
On Tuesday the County Commission approved a contract with AECOM Technical Services to provide Engineering services for the multi-use path project at a cost of just over 140 thousand dollars.
The project will extend the bike path about 2.8 miles from the boat ramp to East Harbor Circle at a cost of about 1.6 million dollars.
The project is being funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.
