The Apalachicola Rivertrek Crew will complete its journey down the Apalachicola River beginning tomorrow.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
This is the 12th year of the event which is taking 13 participants on a 107 mile kayak trip over 5 days from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
Participants are from as close as Apalachicola and St. George Island and as far away as Tampa, North Georgia and St. Louis.
The group so far has raised nearly 60 thousand dollars for the Riverkeeper.
The group began its journey on October the 6th, but only managed to paddle for two days before the event was cut short because of weather concerns.
Tomorrow they will return to the river to paddle the last three days, covering the stretch from Estiffanulga to Apalachicola.
You can keep up with the group at the Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s Facebook and Instagram pages
You can also make a donation in support of the event at www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org.
