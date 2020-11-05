Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, November 5, 2020
Weekly news - President's Message from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
President's Message
We All Are Going To Die!!!
As I write this month’s article, we are in the final days of the 2020 election cycle and if you listen to the media (news & social) it’s the end of the world and we all are going to die, depending on who gets elected or who does not. As a reminder: we all are actually going to die at some point, so we should make the most out of living while we can!!!
Fortunately, we live in a County that has many opportunities that allow you to live life to the fullest and….allows you the opportunity to support your local businesses and non-profits operating right here in Wakulla County. So, put the election drama on the back-burner, meet up with some friends and family members, and then go explore your own backyard here in Wakulla County.
As we enter November and the month by-which we traditionally take the time to recount all we have to be thankful for, I hope you will remember how blessed we are to have many local businesses that support our community. Shopping on Amazon or via the web may seem convenient and you may be able to save a buck or two, but ask yourself this: have you ever seen a sponsorship sign along the fences at the schools/recreation park or in one of the gymnasiums with Amazon’s name on it? When the local organization your children/grandchildren belong to or the local non-profit you are volunteering for seeks donations, do they get more support from our local businesses here in Wakulla County or from the on-line retailers and big-box stores headquartered in other States? I think everyone will agree, it’s the local businesses that support our local organizations. In turn, we should try our best to support those businesses that support our community.
This month will be an exciting month for your Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce with the kick-off of our first ever Bingo Contest. Keep an eye out on the Chamber’s Facebook Page and in the Wakulla News for more information about this awesome new contest where you can win some serious cash just ahead of the holidays. The Chamber will also hold the annual Business Excellence Awards ceremony on November 19th at the Wakulla Springs Lodge. The Business Excellence Awards dinner historically sells out quickly, so if you are interested in attending, check out the Chamber’s Facebook Page for more details or call the Chamber Office at 926-1848. Also, don’t forget that the Chamber is still running our “First Friday Give-Away” contest on the Chamber’s Facebook Page, a great contest where you can win some really awesome prizes and you do not have to purchase anything to get entered.
I hope you and your family have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and that you get the opportunity to count your blessings as we pause to give thanks this month. As always, please remember to Shop Local and to Shop Wakulla, the continued success of our community depends on each and every one of us supporting our community.
Respectfully,
Chris Russell
You are Invited to Open Membership Meeting - Election of Officers & Directors
8:00 am, Tuesday, November 10 Chamber office, 23 High Drive.
November 19, 2020 at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs 5:30pm - Social Hour 7:00 pm - Program Menu: Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions Rosemary Roasted Carved Roast Wild Mushroom Rice Pilaf Grilled Asparagus Sweet Potato Soufflé Garden Salad, Rolls Pumpkin Cheesecake Tarts Cost - $35 per person; $350 for reserved table for 8 Cash Bar RSVP by replying to this email or call our office at 850.926.1848
Decorate your own Christmas tree to benefit orphaned and injured wildlife
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment