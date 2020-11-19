Franklin County tourism has done pretty well this year even with the pandemic – and a lot of that has to do with just how easy we make it to socially distance.
In fact the franklin County tourist development council says we could surpass last year's record tourist tax collections and occupancies.
Tourism collection numbers indicate August tourist tax collections were over 190 thousand dollars , 42% higher than in 2019.
TDC director John Solomon said “This is the highest amount ever collected by the Franklin County TDC in the month of August.”
That's coming after a record July when over 253 thousand dollars was collected by the TDC, a 21 percent increase over July, 2019.
Additionally, September's occupancy rates were 20% higher than the previous year – so it should be another good month.
Solomon attributes the increase to the county’s abundant and socially-distant outdoor activities such as beaches, hiking and boating.
