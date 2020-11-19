Thursday, November 19, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 19, 2020

eat seafood

Spice Up Your Holidays with Seafood—There's Something for Everyone!

Looking for new meal ideas this holiday season? Seafood has a lot of flavors to offer! Check out this short video for some meal-planning inspiration. 

Highlights

Announcing $4.1 Million in Grant Awards for Electronic Monitoring and Reporting

nwf

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA today announced $4.1 million in grants to modernize fisheries data management systems and support the implementation of fisheries electronic monitoring and reporting projects in 14 states and Puerto Rico. The grants will generate $4.8 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $8.9 million.

Announcing $500,000 in New Support to Help Conserve North Atlantic Right Whales

right whale

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation  today announced nearly $500,000 in investments to reduce threats to North Atlantic right whales and other marine life off the coast of New England. These critical investments include $427,000 in grants and $71,000 in grantee matching contributions.

Oyster Farmers and the Environment Benefit from New Partnership

oyster

Oyster aquaculture in the United States provides jobs in coastal communities, provides a sustainable source of seafood and can help improve ocean health by providing habitat for fish and improving water quality. But, COVID-19 and the resulting restaurant closures have led to a dramatic decrease in demand for farmed shellfish, leaving oyster farmers across the country struggling to market their products.

West Coast

The Mystery of the Missing DTAG: Biologists Narrow Search for Tag as Time Runs Short

west coast biologist

Research scientist Sheila Thornton of Fisheries and Oceans Canada learned that she must have been within a stone’s throw of the tag. When she trained her tracking antenna on the water from a breakwater near the Vancouver airport, she saw it had passed by just 12 hours prior.

Restored Coho Salmon Run Supports Tribal, Sport Fisheries in Northeast Oregon

coho salmon

Coho salmon are returning to northeast Oregon’s Lostine River in record numbers almost five decades after they disappeared from the basin. The coho are once again supporting tribal harvest and a new Oregon recreational fishery.

Greater Atlantic

Are Spiny Dogfish Eating Atlantic Cod? DNA May Provide Some Answers.

spiny dogfish

As dogfish populations recover from overfishing, questions remain about how much Atlantic cod they are eating and the impact on the struggling cod population. Innovative genetic techniques help shed some light on the situation.

Muskegon Lake Nears Recovery After Years of Restoration

great lake

For decades, Michigan’s Muskegon Lake was considered one of the most degraded areas in the Great Lakes region. NOAA and the Great Lakes Commission have partnered since 2008 to restore habitat and improve water quality in the area. With much of this work nearly finished, Muskegon Lake could soon be removed from the list of Great Lakes Areas of Concern.

Upcoming Deadlines

November 25 Survey: West Coast and Alaska commercial harvesters—tell us how you have been impacted by COVID-19. Conducted by Ocean Strategies

December 9: NOAA seeks new members for Ocean Exploration Board.

December 22: Aquaculture Opportunity Area RFI Open

January 25, 2021: Proposals Sought for Pilot Projects Supporting Sustainable Aquaculture. Due January 15, 2021.

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

