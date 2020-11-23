Franklin County unemployment was up a little in October.
Unemployment rose to 4.5 percent last month, up from 4.1 percent in September.
That means 199 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4,184.
16 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates in October.
Gulf County unemployment also rose in October from 4.3 percent to 4.7 percent.
260 people were out of work in Gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment rose from 3.4 percent to 3.5 percent; Wakulla County had the lowest unemployment rate in Florida last month.
Liberty County unemployment jumped from 3.9 percent to 4.8 percent.
