Weems Memorial Hospital’s CEO David Walker has been named Florida’s Top 2020 Rural Health Leader from the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.
The recognition is a reflection on Walker’s and Weems Memorial's commitment to providing quality healthcare in a rural setting – particularly during the nationwide COVID health crisis.
Walker was nominated by Bree Watzak, Director of Technical Assistance at the Center for Optimizing Rural Health and Abbie Parmenter, with the Florida Department of Health.
In the nomination, Watzak noted that Walker has handled Franklin County’s local rural healthcare needs
during the COVID crisis admirably by purchasing a one-hour COVID-19 testing machine for Franklin
County’s hospital.
He also stepped into high gear to communicate resources and plans to the community, making testing available for health and school district employees.
Walker and Weems Memorial will appear in the 2020 edition of the book of Community Stars, published on the official NHRD website, www.powerofrural.org.
