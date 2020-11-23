Happy Thanksgiving From The Homestead

Thank you and Happy Thanksgiving
Despite everything that has happened in 2020, and all the fear and uncertainty that came with it, we still have many things here at The Homestead that we are thankful for.
We are very grateful for our wonderful customers that helped keep us going and provided work for our crew. Thank you! We are also very grateful for our health and the health of our loved ones.
We wish you and your family well this holiday.
Thank you and Happy Thanksgiving.
The Homestead Crew and Family
We will be closed Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th and will re-open Monday, November 30th.
Pictured - Beautiful fall colors on our pond here at The Homestead
