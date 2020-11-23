There are just a few days left to donate peanut butter to help feed hungry families in our area.
The Panhandle Peanut Butter challenge will stop taking donations on November the 25th, the day before Thanksgiving.
The program is done annually through University of Florida IFAS Extension offices in Northwest Florida and the peanut butter they collect goes to food pantries from Pensacola to Monticello.
Donations are being taken at the University of Florida /IFAS Extension Office, 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola, across from Mill Pond.
Peanuts are a major crop in the Panhandle.
Growers produced 244,000 tons of peanuts in 2016.
Last year the event collected over 14 thousand pounds of peanut butter – or about 21 thousand jars.
No comments:
Post a Comment