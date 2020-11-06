Insurance representatives from the Florida Health Connector will be at Weems Medical clinics in Apalachicola and Carrabelle on Wednesdays during November and early December to help people sign up for insurance during the annual open enrollment period.
Florida Health Connector is a provider of affordable Health Insurance and Small Group Health Insurance for individuals, families, and businesses in Florida.
They are a local provider of Florida Blue.
Agents Debra Fischer and John Tremont will be available at the Weems clinics to help applicants determine eligibility, assess your health care needs, choose the right plan and get you enrolled.
Debra Fischer will be at the Weems Medical Center West Clinic in Apalachicola every Wednesday through December 15th from 8:30 am - Noon and from 1 pm to 4:30 pm.
You can Debra for an appointment at 899-0499.
John Tremont will be at the Weems Medical Center East clinic in Carrabelle every Wednesday through December 15th from1 pm to 4: 30 pm.
You can call John at 249-1010 Ext. 703 to schedule an appointment.
