There has been a new Florida record set for the largest lionfish caught in the Gulf of Mexico.
On October the 18th, Donald C. Vautrinot speared an 18.19 inch long lionfish off of Destin, beating the previous record of 18.07 inches which was caught off Escambia County.
Vautrinot’s Gulf record is still shy of the overall state record of 18.78 inches caught by Capt. Jimmy Nelson in 2015 in the Atlantic off Islamorada.
Lionfish are a nonnative, invasive species that threaten Florida’s native saltwater fish and wildlife.
They were introduced into Florida waters in the late 1980s but their population has boomed in recent years – and that is causing real problems for native species in Florida waters.
Lionfish are native to the Indian and Pacific oceans and are voracious eaters and they are damaging native recreational and commercial fish populations.
Fishermen should be able to recognize lionfish pretty easily if they catch one.
Lionfish have red and white stripes and fanlike fins that resemble a lion's mane.
They also have a tall row of spines that you need to be careful about because they are extremely poisonous.
The poison is not fatal to humans, though it is supposed to be extremely painful, causing headaches, vomiting, and breathing difficulties.
Florida has taken aggressive action against the spread of lionfish which includes excluding lionfish from commercial and recreational bag limits, allowing people to take as many of the invasive fish as they can.
