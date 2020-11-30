November Updates from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Research Institution

FWRI Celebrates Manatee Awareness Month
As cooler weather comes to the Sunshine State, manatees begin to migrate to warmer waters. During this time of year, many of Florida’s over 7,000 manatees will be on the move. Warm-water habitats, like Florida’s springs, are critical to the survival of manatees during the winter because they can’t tolerate water temperatures lower than 68 degrees for extended periods of time. Remember, disturbing manatees at warm-water sites may cause them to leave those areas at a time when it is critical for them to remain there. If you ever spot a manatee in distress or stranding, please call FWC's Wildlife Alert Toll-Free Number: 1-888-404-3922. Your purchase of a Save the Manatee license plate supports manatee rescues and other important manatee conservation efforts.
Turkey Time
For many, Thanksgiving is the time to think about turkeys. For our biologists, wild turkeys are front and center all year long! They manage wild turkeys, which occur throughout the state, to ensure healthy populations while providing sustainable use opportunities. Did you know Florida has a subspecies of wild turkey, known as the Osceola turkey? Learn more about turkeys in Florida, as well as links to hunting information, on our website.
Right Whale Calving Season
North Atlantic right whale calving season began November 15th! Each year, pregnant females make their way south along the Atlantic coast to Florida-Georgia to give birth and nurse their young during the winter months. Sadly, right whales are at risk. Deaths outnumber births in recent years and there are fewer than 90 breeding females remaining in a declining population of approximately 356 individuals. This critically endangered whales’ two greatest threats are vessel strikes and entanglement in commercial fishing gear, like lobster and crab pots. You can help! Learn 10 things you should know about North Atlantic right whales.
Large Speckled Trout Landed on Indian River
This gorgeous speckled gator trout is a BOFFF (big old fat fecund female). A BOFFF is a highly valued member of the population as they can produce the majority of eggs in a population, have higher quality eggs, and their eggs have more successful hatch rates. Trout typically spawn March-October with two spawning peaks, the strongest one in early June and a weaker one in late August. Trout are multiple batch spawners, meaning within a spawning season individuals spawn many times. The BOFFF's have the potential to spawn more frequently and more effectively along with having significantly higher egg production compared to their younger, smaller counterparts. This fish was 37”, caught on the Indian River and successfully released back into the water, which is always a great choice for conserving a valued fish and fishery. Recreational fishery landings for trout are high skewed toward females with females being 80% of the total catch in all Florida bays from 2002-2016. Thanks for sharing this amazing catch, Iwan Thomas @iwanover
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
