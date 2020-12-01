MAKE A DONATION TO APALACHICOLA RIVERKEEPER TODAY ON GIVING TUESDAY - AND JOIN THEM FOR THEIR ANNUAL MEETING ON SATURDAY

Good Morning Members!
Do you have the Zoom meeting link for Saturday?
Please email us to request this link. You can respond to this note, "send Saturday's link." We can check your membership status for you, too. Perhaps, for Giving Tuesday, you'll consider renewing your annual membership early? Or gifting a membership for a loved one?
We're delighted we'll be able to meet virtually
for our Annual Meeting,
allowing members near and far to join in the discussion. We'll update you on Riverkeeper happenings, including the Slough Restoration Project, and uplift you with some down home foot-stompin' tunes. Cheers to YOU!
Pour your favorite beverage and see you there, via Zoom on December 5.
