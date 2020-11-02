The Franklin County School District may soon have money to expand its career and technical industry programs to create higher-wage employment and career opportunities for students and adults.
The District’s pre-application for Phase III of the expansion of career and technical industry programs has been approved for formal consideration by Triumph Gulf Coast.
Phase III will provide over 6 and a half million dollars for building a new bus garage to provide Heavy Diesel Mechanics, Automotive Mechanics, and Marine Mechanics Career and Technical Industry Certification Programs.
Phase 3 also includes remodeling of the gymnasium at the Franklin Learning Center campus in Eastpoint to implement a Commercial Driver's License training program and expanding the Medical Academy to include programs for Certified Medical Administrative Assistant and Electronic Health Records.
Phase I of the program began in the 2017 when the district was awarded 2.3 million dollars for the Apalachicola Bay Charter school’s STEM building and the Franklin County School welding facility.
The welding program has already led to 15 students earning welding certifications.
The permanent welding facility is currently under construction, scheduled to open in January 2021.
Phase II of the program was implemented in 2019 and included 2.3 million dollars for instruction and certifications in the field of Unmanned Space Flight.
Two students have already earned their drone Certification and it is expected another 25 certifications will be earned by the end of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
