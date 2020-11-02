Florida State University plans to remove small amounts of low-level radioactive waste from a storage site in the Apalachicola National Forest as well as from a site on the FSU campus.
In the 1950s, the University began research on the effects of low-level radionuclides to better understand possible short- and long-term biological consequences from the use of atomic energy.
Between 1958 and 1979, FSU stored some of the radioactive waste at a site located in the Apalachicola National Forest in Leon County, about a third of a mile to the east of State Road 267.
The site is about a third of an acre; the materials that were disposed at the Site were buried between 4 and 8 feet deep and capped with a concrete slab.
Recent investigations have identified the presence of 1,4-dioxane as well as very low levels of Radium-226 and Radium 228 at the site so FSU is working with the Forest Service and Florida Department of Environmental Protection to address cleanup of the Site.
That includes the removal of the wastes for disposal at a modern regulated disposal facility out of state, and the treatment of impacted groundwater.
