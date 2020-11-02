If you are one of the 41 and a half percent of Franklin County voters who have not yet voted, remember to get out and vote on Tuesday.
Between early voting and mail in voting, 5056 voters have already cast their ballots.
That's 59.5 percent of all Franklin County voters.
For those who have not yet voted, polling stations will be open from 7 am to 7 PM on Tuesday for in-person voting.
And do make sure to vote as Tuesday's election will decide some very important local races like sheriff, clerk of court, tax collector, and school superintendent as well as two county commission races.
Oyster Radio will bring you local election results as soon as possible after the polls close at 7 PM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
