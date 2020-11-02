Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola is integrating Measurement Based care into patient care in an effort to better serve the mental health of veterans in our area.
The step is being taken with the help of the Veterans Administration and Florida State University.
Measurement Based care is the routine administration of symptom rating scales and use of the results to drive clinical decision making for individual patients.
The process involves taking a questionnaire every time you see your provider.
Health officials say Measurement Based care helps you to see how you are doing over time and advocate for yourself.
Measurement Based care can also help you start to talk with your provider about what’s working in your care and what’s not.
Weems CEO David Walker said “The practice may improve both face-to-face and telemental health encounters and will help optimize resources and connection to outside services for our veterans.”
To learn more about veteran measurement-based-care, please contact Susie Buskirk at Weems Medical Clinic (850) 653-1525.
