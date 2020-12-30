A new state law that increases penalties for people who drive unsafely near school buses will take effect this week.
The new law, which takes effect on January the 1st, will increase penalties for motorists who drive improperly when buses are stopped to load and unload children.
It will increase the minimum penalty from $100 to $200 for motorists who fail to stop for school buses, and for a second or subsequent offense within a period of 5 years, the state can suspend the driver license of the person for up to a year.
The rule also doubles the minimum penalty from $200 to $400 for motorists who pass stopped school buses on the side where children enter and exit.
For a second or subsequent offense, the state can suspend the driver license of the person for up to 2 years.
