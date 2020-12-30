Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight

The United Way of Northwest Florida acts as a forum to bring people together, coordinate efforts, set goals, and measure progress.
When you give to 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝘄𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮, your gift stays in your local community to help address and solve problems that matter to you and create opportunities for a better life for all.
𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬 𝗗𝗢:
✅ They collect donations
from generous people like you
✅ They will distribute
your gift to a local non-profit agency
✅ They provide funds for
grants that focus on Education, Income, and Health.
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀. 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 ️. 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬
The United Way of Northwest Florida is located at
842 Harrison Avenue Panama City, FL 32401
(850) 785-7521
