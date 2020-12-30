Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight

The United Way of Northwest Florida acts as a forum to bring people together, coordinate efforts, set goals, and measure progress.

When you give to 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝘄𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮, your gift stays in your local community to help address and solve problems that matter to you and create opportunities for a better life for all.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬 𝗗𝗢:
✅ They collect donations
from generous people like you

✅ They will distribute
your gift to a local non-profit agency

✅ They provide funds for
grants that focus on Education, Income, and Health.

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀. 𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 ❤️.

𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬 👉

The United Way of Northwest Florida is located at
842 Harrison Avenue Panama City, FL 32401
(850) 785-7521

St Joe Rent-All Nursery and Supply is a full-service tool and equipment rental business offering a wide range of rental inventory, as well as plants, fertilizers, soils, and pottery.

𝗦𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁-𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆 also offer Golf Carts for sale or rent, golf cart repairs, Small Engine Repair and parts, Tool repair, Storage Buildings, U-Haul trucks and trailers, L.P. gas and more.

They are located at 706 1st St. in Port St. Joe, contact them at (850) 227-2112, or visit them online at www.sjrans.com.

Are looking for a trusted skin care specialist?
Welcome to experience you can trust make your appointment with Dermatology Specialists of Florida today!

Their team of medical professionals is here to deliver today’s most up-to-date dermatology care and treatment, with the help of today’s most advanced technology.
𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮 also stand behind their Same Week Appointment Pledge – so call today and be seen this week.

212 W. Hwy 98, Suite B, in Port St. Joe
(877) 231-3376


Rest in Peace - Bill Kennedy

Our town has experienced a tremendous loss from one of our most prominent community leaders. The love and support Bill Kennedy showed every day in our community is to be admired and should never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers to the Kennedy family, Sandie Kennedy has requested donations be made in Bill’s honor to continue the vision he had to fill Downtown Reid Avenue in Port St Joe with Christmas lights.
 In addition to this GoFundMe account, an account has been set up at Centennial Bank under “Bill Kennedy Light Fund”. Checks can be dropped off at the bank , the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce or send a private message to us and we can arrange for picking up donations.

Watch for details about a Celebration of Life to be held soon.

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL 32456
#LightItUpForBill #InGulf #lettherebelights
Bill Kennedy Light Fund

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!



﻿Our Mission is Your Business 💼


for a complete
﻿Business Directory list.


#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Membership Link
CONTACT YOUR STATE
AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio
Call: 1-866-630-7106
Tallahassee District Office: 850-599-9100

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
Tallahassee District Office: 850-942-8415

U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn
(Florida District 2)
Tallahassee District Office: 850-785-0812

State Sen. Bill Montford
(District 3)
Tallahassee Office: 850-487-5003

State Rep. Jason Shoaf
(District 7)
District Office: 852-717-5007
