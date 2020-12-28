A unique inshore fishing tournament series will kick off in Apalachicola in January.
The 1st of 6 Ghost Trap Rodeo Tourneys will be held on January 9th in Apalachicola.
The Ghost Trap Rodeos will then be held throughout the state in 2021 in cities including St. Petersburg, Tampa, Homasassa, Jacksonville and Cocoa Beach.
If you take part, you won't be targeting redfish, trout or flounder, but instead teams in this tournament are hunting for abandoned crab traps, plastics and other marine debris.
The Ghost Trap Rodeo is hosted by the environmental group Ocean Aid 360 and is an opportunity to help improve the fishery, have fun and compete for $25,000 in prizes.
The FWC-permitted event is free to enter, family friendly and includes free lunch and a swag bag.
The four-hour tournament begins at 8am January 9th at the 10-foot Hole Boat Ramp in Apalachicola.
You can register on-line at oceanaid360.com
https://www.oceanaid360.org/events?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Click%20here%20to%20register.%20&utm_campaign=January%202021
