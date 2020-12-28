Because of continued restrictions on public gatherings, there's not going to be an Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off in 2021.
The very popular event is a fund-raiser for the Apalachicola Fire department – Over the past 10 years it has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help the fire department not to mention that it has brought some of the finest oyster cooks to Apalachicola to show off their skills.
This would have been the eleventh year of the event, and organizers say it will be held in 2022.
But there is still a way you can help the Apalachicola fire department.
Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off has cookbooks available for purchase at Cafe Con Leche and Oyster City Brewing Company in Apalachicola so make sure to pick one up.
No comments:
Post a Comment