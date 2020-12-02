Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting; TOMORROW; Thursday, December 3, 2020; 6 p.m.

Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting
THURSDAY
December 3, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Carrabelle City Hall Chambers
1206 Hwy 98, Carrabelle, Florida
Agenda Attached
For Information and Supporting Documents: 850-697-3618
Note: The public is invited to attend, but to allow for social distancing in the Commission Chambers,
the Commission meeting will be streamed via live video feed to the “City of Carrabelle” Facebook page.
You may participate real time with comments on Facebook during the live streaming event.
December 3 2020 Agenda by manager2738 on Scribd
http://live.oysterradio.com/
