Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting; TOMORROW; Thursday, December 3, 2020; 6 p.m.

Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting

 

THURSDAY

December 3, 2020

6:00 p.m.

Carrabelle City Hall Chambers

1206 Hwy 98, Carrabelle, Florida

 

For Information and Supporting Documents: 850-697-3618

 

Note:  The public is invited to attend, but to allow for social distancing in the Commission Chambers,

the Commission meeting will be streamed via live video feed to the “City of Carrabelle” Facebook page. 

You may participate real time with comments on Facebook during the live streaming event.




