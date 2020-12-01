The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has officially ended, wrapping up a record breaking season that miraculously had very little impact on our area.
This was the most active Atlantic hurricane season ever with thirty named storms.
That beat 2005's record of 28.
A normal hurricane season averages about a dozen named storms.
There were so many named storms that in September the World Meteorological Organization ran out of storm names and had to use the Greek alphabet for labels for the first time since 2005.
The last storm was named Iota.
There were 13 full-fledged hurricanes, which was the second highest number in recorded history behind 2005.
12 of the storms made landfall in the US, but somehow none of them came our way.
In Florida, Franklin, Wakulla and Jefferson counties weren’t impacted by tropical storm-force winds this year.
According to NOAA, this is the fifth consecutive year with an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, with 18 above-normal seasons out of the past 26.
No comments:
Post a Comment