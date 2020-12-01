Franklin County's coronavirus relief program is now out of money.
The program, which began in the early fall, announced Monday that it has now distribute all of its funding.
Franklin County recieved 175 thousand dollars in federal money to help low income residents who were hit hardest by the coronavirus.
The money was dedicated to assist low to moderate income households with housing needs including back rent, mortgage payments, deposits and utility payments.
Initially families were allowed 2500 dolars in assistance, that was later increased to 4000 dollars.
The program helped over 80 Franklin County households meet their financial needs.
