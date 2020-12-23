Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Christmas Roundup and Membership Spotlight from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

Are you able to make a charitable donation this holiday season?
Please consider making a tax deductible donation to Christian Community Development FUND.

The 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗰. is a 501(c)(3) organization providing home renovations at no cost for Gulf County and Mexico Beach low to very low-income elderly and disabled homeowners.

Their small staff, their dedicated group of volunteers, along with student teams provide all the work they do!

To find out more about their mission and to donate
or contact
Diana Burkett - Executive Director
at (850) 227-3394
Show your support to the First Baptist Church this holiday season.

The 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 is a casual contemporary, Christian church, grounded in the Word of God, their leaders, teachers, and staff strive to teach the timeless truths of the Bible in a way that is engaging and applicable to your life.

Visit them at 102 3rd St., PSJ, FL
Online at www.fbcpsj.org
(850) 227-1552.
Please consider supporting the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe.

The 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 is casual and family friendly; they enjoy meeting new friends---from winter snowbirds to the summer tourists that enjoy our Forgotten Coast beaches. They are located directly overlooking beautiful St. Joseph Bay at the corner of Highway 98 and Monument Ave in Port St. Joe.

They offer programs for all ages from nursery to youth and more.

Whether you are new to the area, just here for a visit--or perhaps looking for a new church home, their doors are always open and they invite you to come as you are.

﻿Visit them online at www.psjumc.org, or contact them at (850) 227-1724.
Rest in Peace - Bill Kennedy

Our town has experienced a tremendous loss from one of our most prominent community leaders. The love and support Bill Kennedy showed every day in our community is to be admired and should never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers to the Kennedy family, Sandie Kennedy has requested donations be made in Bill’s honor to continue the vision he had to fill Downtown Reid Avenue in Port St Joe with Christmas lights.
 In addition to this GoFundMe account, an account has been set up at Centennial Bank under “Bill Kennedy Light Fund”. Checks can be dropped off at the bank , the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce or send a private message to us and we can arrange for picking up donations.

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL 32456
Bill Kennedy Light Fund

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
for a complete
Membership Link
CONTACT YOUR STATE
AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio
Call: 1-866-630-7106
Tallahassee District Office: 850-599-9100

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
Tallahassee District Office: 850-942-8415

U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn
(Florida District 2)
Tallahassee District Office: 850-785-0812

State Sen. Bill Montford
(District 3)
Tallahassee Office: 850-487-5003

State Rep. Jason Shoaf
(District 7)
District Office: 852-717-5007
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
