Christmas Roundup and Membership Spotlight from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

Please consider supporting the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe.
The 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 is casual and family friendly; they enjoy meeting new friends---from winter snowbirds to the summer tourists that enjoy our Forgotten Coast beaches. They are located directly overlooking beautiful St. Joseph Bay at the corner of Highway 98 and Monument Ave in Port St. Joe.
They offer programs for all ages from nursery to youth and more.
Whether you are new to the area, just here for a visit--or perhaps looking for a new church home, their doors are always open and they invite you to come as you are.
Visit them online at www.psjumc.org, or contact them at (850) 227-1724.
