Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Save the Date: ANERR Symposium, February 2021

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTACT: Kennedy.Hanson@FloridaDEP.gov

Save the Date:
Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Research Symposium

WHAT:       ANERR Research Symposium

WHEN:      Feb. 18-19, 2021

WHERE:    Virtual Meeting

Join us at ANERR's first symposium, highlighting recent research conducted within the reserve and adjacent areas. The two-day virtual symposium will feature sessions on fisheries management, restoration science, climate change and sea level rise impacts, as well as updates on oyster restoration projects and other large initiatives. 

More details and registration information coming soon.

Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve logo



