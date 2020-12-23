Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf, franklin and Wakulla Counties

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: FLETCHER BOARDWALK
Location Id: 396157
Location Name: FLETCHER RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 396157-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: EASTPOINT STORAGE FACILITY
Location Id: 396127
Location Name: Eastpoint Storage Facility
County: Franklin
Application Number: 396127-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: GULF SPECIMEN MARINE LAB
Location Id: 396132
Location Name: Gulf Specimen Marine Lab
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 396132-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: TRAILS END
Location Id: 396131
Location Name: Trails End
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 396131-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: PICKETT'S LANDING PWS
Location Id: 248217
Location Name: PICKETT'S LANDING SUBDIVISION - OCULUS
County: Franklin
Application Number: 248217-006

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300



