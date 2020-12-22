The Florida Highway Patrol is taking part in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through New Year's.
Thousands of law enforcement agencies across the nation are taking part in the campaign through January the 1st to reduce the number of drunk drivers on US roads.
Preliminary data show that last December there were 467 alcohol-impaired crashes, which was the most for any month in 2019, as well as 36 drug-impaired and 38 alcohol and drug-impaired crashes in Florida.
To help ensure public safety, the Florida Highway Patrol will be out in force on the highways to aid motorists and remove drivers from the road.
Highway Patrol Auxiliary troopers and officers who are normally assigned to administrative duties will also be on the roads over the holidays.
The public is encouraged to report dangerous and drunk drivers by dialing *FHP (*347.)
