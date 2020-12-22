The Franklin County Health Department says it has been receiving many calls about the COVID-19 vaccine and while they don't have any specific information yet, they are working closely with local hospitals and Emergency Management to prepare for mass vaccination projects for Franklin County.
The health department says they do not yet know when Franklin County will be allocated vaccines.
The first round of vaccines are allocated to piloted hospitals and specific counties mainly in south Florida and Franklin wasn’t part of the first round of allocation.
As soon as vaccines are available for the public, the health department will make an announcement.
They said that they have been planning for this for a long time and are capable of handling mass vaccination events should they need to.
At this time there are two vaccines available, those are Pfizer and Moderna.
Both vaccines will require a two shot series.
The allocation of the vaccines are being prioritized by the state emergency operations center and will first be available to hospital workers, healthcare staff and long term care residents.
These priority groups were selected since they are the most at-risk populations to contract the virus.
The health department said it’s worth noting that since the start of this pandemic, St. James Health and rehabilitation centerwest of Carrabelle hasn’t had one positive resident.
The Florida Department of Health has created a webpage for COVID-19 vaccine information for the public.
The link to that site is posted on this story at Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida/
