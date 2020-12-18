Friday, December 18, 2020

Commission meeting update and holiday hunting opportunities

Hunting Hot Sheet masthead

December

FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet

The latest hunting and conservation news and events from the
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Commission approves FWC’s draft hunting rule changes for 2021-2022

At the December 2020 meeting, the Commission approved the draft rule amendments related to FWC-managed areas and hunting. You can review the proposed rule changes and provide your input.

Included in this package are draft rules to establish hunting seasons and regulations at Orange Hammock WMAa new 5,777-acre WMA in Sarasota County and at Everglades Headwaters WMA, Kissimmee Bend Unit, a new 3,992-acre WMA in Okeechobee County. Both of these areas would provide new deer, turkey, and small game hunting opportunities in counties that currently have no public hunting options. 

In addition, this package includes a draft rule amendment to protect Florida deer populations by reducing the risk of chronic wasting disease (CWD) spreading into Florida. This amendment would prohibit importing or possessing whole carcasses and certain parts thereof of deer, elk, moose, caribou and other members of the deer family originating from any place outside of Florida. Learn more about this draft rule amendment.

Draft rule change proposals are based on requests from staff, cooperators and stakeholders. The FWC seeks input on proposed changes throughout the rulemaking process to achieve regulations based in hunter preference and sound science to ensure sustainability. Commissioners will consider the proposed rule changes for final adoption at their February 2021 meeting. If approved as final rules in February 2021, most would take effect July 1, 2021.

We welcome your input on draft rule changes for 2021-22 hunting seasons related to hunting, management and FWC-managed lands.

Plan a hunting trip during the holidays!

Scenic sunrise

Throughout the holidays, there are a variety of hunting opportunities to choose from. The following hunting seasons are open on lands outside of the wildlife management area system.

Photo courtesy of Andy Wraithmell.

Zone A

  • General gun season runs through Jan. 3

Zone B

  • General gun season runs through Feb. 21

Zone C

  • General gun season runs through Jan. 24

Zone D

  • General gun season runs through Feb. 21
  • Muzzleloading gun season: Feb. 22 - 28

Other hunting season dates

  • Gray squirrel season runs statewide through March 7
  • Quail season runs statewide through March 7

Find a summary of 2020-2021 hunting season dates and bag limits

Migratory bird season dates

The following seasons and dates may not apply to wildlife management areas.

  • Duck season runs through Jan. 31
  • Dove season: Third phase runs Dec. 19 - Jan. 31
  • Snipe season runs through Feb. 15

Find a summary of 2020-2021 Florida migratory game bird hunting season dates

Public hunting opportunities

Limited entry/quota hunts

If you're interested public hunting opportunities, check out the deadlines to apply for the following limited entry/quota permits and log into your account at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to apply:

Returned waterfowl and quota hunt permits

Returned waterfowl and quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the season during weekly reissue application periods. Permit availability is shown in real time, and weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com

No quota permit hunting opportunities at WMAs 

Looking for a wildlife management area you can hunt without a quota permit? Check out the FWC's WMA Finder to find an area based on species, season, location and more. Find how-to information for WMA Finder and tips for using WMA brochures

Happy holidays cardinal


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment