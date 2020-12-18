Commission meeting update and holiday hunting opportunities

December
Commission approves FWC’s draft hunting rule changes for 2021-2022
At the December 2020 meeting, the Commission approved the draft rule amendments related to FWC-managed areas and hunting. You can review the proposed rule changes and provide your input.
Included in this package are draft rules to establish hunting seasons and regulations at Orange Hammock WMA, a new 5,777-acre WMA in Sarasota County and at Everglades Headwaters WMA, Kissimmee Bend Unit, a new 3,992-acre WMA in Okeechobee County. Both of these areas would provide new deer, turkey, and small game hunting opportunities in counties that currently have no public hunting options.
In addition, this package includes a draft rule amendment to protect Florida deer populations by reducing the risk of chronic wasting disease (CWD) spreading into Florida. This amendment would prohibit importing or possessing whole carcasses and certain parts thereof of deer, elk, moose, caribou and other members of the deer family originating from any place outside of Florida. Learn more about this draft rule amendment.
Draft rule change proposals are based on requests from staff, cooperators and stakeholders. The FWC seeks input on proposed changes throughout the rulemaking process to achieve regulations based in hunter preference and sound science to ensure sustainability. Commissioners will consider the proposed rule changes for final adoption at their February 2021 meeting. If approved as final rules in February 2021, most would take effect July 1, 2021.
We welcome your input on draft rule changes for 2021-22 hunting seasons related to hunting, management and FWC-managed lands.
Plan a hunting trip during the holidays!
Public hunting opportunities
Limited entry/quota hunts
If you're interested public hunting opportunities, check out the deadlines to apply for the following limited entry/quota permits and log into your account at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to apply:
Returned waterfowl and quota hunt permits
Returned waterfowl and quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the season during weekly reissue application periods. Permit availability is shown in real time, and weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
No quota permit hunting opportunities at WMAs
Looking for a wildlife management area you can hunt without a quota permit? Check out the FWC's WMA Finder to find an area based on species, season, location and more. Find how-to information for WMA Finder and tips for using WMA brochures.
Learn more about hunting in Florida at MyFWC.com/Hunting.
