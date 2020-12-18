FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Avery is a 1 yr old Black Mouth Cur mix and a real sweetheart. She has a calm and gentle temperament, walks well on leash and at 34 lbs, a nice and manageable size. She is a lovely dog and deserves a lovely home!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring
one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
