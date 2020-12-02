County officials say people are stealing street signs and its costing the taxpayers a lot of money.
Road camp Supervisor Howard Nabors said someone recently stole signs from North Bayshore Drive in Eastpoint as well as from roads on St. George Island and he's not sure what they are doing with them.
But some disappear almost as soon as they are put up.
The signs can cost over 120 dollars each, and they are paid for through local tax dollars.
The county is not exactly sure how to address the problem because they can’t watch the signs 24 hours a day until the catch people taking them.
