Only one company bid on the project to beautify the entrance to St. George Island.
Franklin County Commissioners opened bids on Tuesday; the sole bidder was Lawnscape of Bay County.
Their bid came in at $129,300.
The bid will have to be checked to make sure it meets all requirements and whether it falls within the budget for the job and county commissioners will give it a final vote in two weeks.
In February the County was awarded a nearly 100 thousand dollar grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that will allow them to improve and beautify the state-owned land between the St. George Island Bridge and lighthouse park.
The money will pay for whatever materials are needed for landscaping the state-owned land though it will fall to the county Parks and Recreation department to maintain the landscaping once its finished.
The plans call for a low maintenance landscape so it should not add a lot of work for county workers and the St. George Island Civic Club has said it will provide volunteers to help with the maintenance.
