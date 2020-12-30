COVID-19 VACCINATIONS CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE AT HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Apalachicola and Port St. Joe, FL – The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties are committed to controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19. Due to heavy demand, we are currently out of COVID-19 vaccinations. We are collaborating with our state and federal partners to acquire more vaccinations to meet the needs of our community. Securing and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine is a top priority for the Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties.
Currently we are uncertain when our counties will be allocated additional vaccines for unvaccinated individuals and are therefore not scheduling new COVID-19 vaccine appointments. For all non-COVID vaccine appointments in Franklin please dial (850) 653-2111 or in Gulf County call us at (850)227-1276 from the hours of 8:00am – 5:00pm. Please be advised that, due to heavy call volume, callers may experience longer than average wait times. Please note that we will be closed this Thursday and Friday in observance of the New Year holiday. Thank you in advance for your patience.
We encourage all patients currently scheduled for vaccinations to not arrive early for their appointment in order to refrain from overcrowding our lobbies, parking lots and waiting areas.
The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf County is committed to providing timely and important updates regarding the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. To receive local COVID19 updates including information on vaccinations, please text “FranklinCV19” to 888777 in Franklin County or “GULFCOVID” to 888777 in Gulf County.
We encourage our community to continue to practicing COVID-19 prevention guidelines to protect yourself and others. This includes:
§ Wearing a mask
§ Staying at least six feet away from others
§ Avoiding crowds
§ Washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
§ Staying home when you’re sick, and
§ Following any applicable workplace guidance.
For more information on vaccination efforts around the state, visit Florida’s new COVID-19 Vaccine Report that will be updated daily at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. This report includes a breakdown of who has received the vaccine by age, race, sex and county.
