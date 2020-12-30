Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Happy New Year!
Order online, pick up in your car
Laurie's Eye Candy Grand Opening January 4: January special is BOGO... buy one service, (Microblading, Lash Extensions, Permanent Eyeliner), Get second service half off.
Hi! I'm Laurie; I have been a licensed PMU (permanent Make-up artist) since 2014, attending Esthetic World Beauty in Chicago. I offer microblading, lash extensions, permanent eye liner & lash lift/tint. I created my own business, 'Laurie's Eye Candy" (named after my gorgeous husband). I am 59 years old and continue to educate in my field and strive to learn more about my industry. I absolutely love my career and the opportunity to make women feel beautiful. Please take a minute, look at my pics on my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Laurieseyecandy, and like my page. I offer monthly specials and would love to make you even more beautiful! I give God all the glory and praise for my success! God Bless, Laurie
NEXT RIBBON CUTTINGS:
11:30 am, Thursday, January 7 at Forgotten Coast Animal Hospital, 3152 Shadeville Road 11:30 am, Tuesday, January 26, Laurie's Eye Candy at 2543 Crawfordville Hwy., Rose Alley
Wakulla County, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) received the initial dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on December 28, 2020. Per Governor Ron DeSantis’s Executive Order 20-315, local health departments are to initially focus on the following populations during phase one:
Long-term care facility residents and staff;
Persons 65 years of age and older; and
Health care personnel with direct patient contact.
The Executive Order also allows hospitals to vaccinate persons whom they deem to be extremally vulnerable to COVID-19.
CVS and Walgreens have contracted with the state to provide vaccinations to long-term care facility residents and staff.
DOH-Wakulla is coordinating with local private health care providers to begin the administration of the vaccine to their front-line health care workers.
Beginning today, individuals aged 65 and older, may schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine by calling 850-926-0400 option 2, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The first appointment will occur on Monday, January 4,2021.
Individuals must meet the following criteria:
Must be at least 65 years of age,
Must not be currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms,
Must not be currently under quarantine or have any known exposure to COVID-19 within the last 14 days,
Must not have a history of anaphylaxis,
Must be available to receive the follow-up injection 28 days after the first injection.
As additional vaccine information is made available, the vaccines will be provided to the general population in a coordinated, orderly and efficient manner to help slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 within the community. Look for more information on vaccination clinics in the future.
The Wakulla County Industrial Development Authority will hold a Public Meeting on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:00p.m. in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL., (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To Discuss Financing & Refinancing of Projects for Public Purposes, and for the Purpose of Fostering Economic Development Pursuant to Ord. #2016-5.
____
The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919 ext. 713.
Purpose of Meeting: To Discuss General Business of the Tourist Development Council
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment