Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Laurie's Eye Candy Grand Opening January 4:
January special is BOGO... buy one service, (Microblading, Lash Extensions, Permanent Eyeliner), Get second service half off.

Hi! I'm Laurie; I have been a licensed PMU (permanent Make-up artist) since 2014, attending Esthetic World Beauty in Chicago. I offer microblading, lash extensions, permanent eye liner & lash lift/tint. I created my own business, 'Laurie's Eye Candy" (named after my gorgeous husband). I am 59 years old and continue to educate in my field and strive to learn more about my industry. I absolutely love my career and the opportunity to make women feel beautiful. Please take a minute, look at my pics on my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Laurieseyecandy, and like my page.
I offer monthly specials and would love to make you even more beautiful! I give God all the glory and praise for my success! 
God Bless,
Laurie
  

NEXT RIBBON CUTTINGS:


11:30 am, Thursday, January 7 at Forgotten Coast Animal Hospital, 3152 Shadeville Road
11:30 am, Tuesday, January 26, Laurie's Eye Candy at 2543 Crawfordville Hwy., Rose Alley
PRESS RELEASE:
 
December 29, 2020
DOH-Wakulla issues covid-19 vaccine information
Contact: Padraic Juarez
Padraic.Juarez@flhealth.gov
(850) 926-0400

Wakulla County, Fla.— The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County (DOH-Wakulla) received the initial dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on December 28, 2020.
Per Governor Ron DeSantis’s Executive Order 20-315, local health departments are to initially focus on the following populations during phase one:
  • Long-term care facility residents and staff;
  • Persons 65 years of age and older; and
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact.
 
The Executive Order also allows hospitals to vaccinate persons whom they deem to be extremally vulnerable to COVID-19.
 
CVS and Walgreens have contracted with the state to provide vaccinations to long-term care facility residents and staff.
 
DOH-Wakulla is coordinating with local private health care providers to begin the administration of the vaccine to their front-line health care workers.
 
Beginning today, individuals aged 65 and older, may schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine by calling 850-926-0400 option 2, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.  The first appointment will occur on Monday, January 4,2021.  
 
Individuals must meet the following criteria:
  • Must be at least 65 years of age,
  • Must not be currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms,
  • Must not be currently under quarantine or have any known exposure to COVID-19 within the last 14 days,
  • Must not have a history of anaphylaxis,
  • Must be available to receive the follow-up injection 28 days after the first injection.
 
As additional vaccine information is made available, the vaccines will be provided to the general population in a coordinated, orderly and efficient manner to help slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 within the community. Look for more information on vaccination clinics in the future.
 
For additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please read the EUA Recipients What to Expect Card and Why Get Vaccinated or visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida/ or https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/index.html.  
 
 
About the Florida Department of Health
The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter at @HealthyFla. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

KWCB Green Drinks Event

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETINGS


 
The Wakulla County Industrial Development Authority will hold a Public Meeting on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:00p.m. in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL., (850) 926-0919.
 
Purpose of Meeting:
To Discuss Financing & Refinancing of Projects for Public Purposes, and for the Purpose of Fostering Economic Development Pursuant to Ord. #2016-5.
 
____
 
The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Wakulla County Community Center,
318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919 ext. 713.
 
Purpose of Meeting:
To Discuss General Business of the Tourist Development Council

Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

