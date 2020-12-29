COVID-19 VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE AT HEALTH DEPARTMENT IN FRANKLIN AND GULF COUNTIES

12/29/2020
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE
AT HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Contact:
DT Simmons, Public Information Officer
Deanna.Simmons@flhealth.gov
(850) 653-2111
Apalachicola and Port St. Joe, FL – The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties are committed to controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19. While anyone can get COVID-19 we acknowledge that some people in our community are more at-risk to the virus. To ensure vaccines are first available to these populations we will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to healthcare providers who are in direct contact with patients and any individual age 65 and older.
COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at the Apalachicola and Port St. health department locations. Call (850) 653-2111 in Franklin County or (850) 227-1276 in Gulf County to schedule your appointment. Please note that the office will be closed on Thursday, December 31, 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 in observance of the New Year.
The Moderna vaccine is a 2-dose series. This means that everyone getting the vaccine will need to return after 28 days later for their final dose.
According to the CDC, people who decide to get vaccinated should continue to follow all current guidance. This includes:
§ Wearing a mask
§ Staying at least six feet away from others
§ Avoiding crowds
§ Washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, and
§ Following any applicable workplace guidance.
For more information on vaccination efforts around the state, visit Florida’s new COVID-19 Vaccine Report that will be updated daily at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. This report includes a breakdown of who has received the vaccine by age, race, sex and county.
ABOUT COVID-19
COVID-19 transmission is more commonly spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. A person can get COVID-19 by touching droplets that can land on objects and surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth, although, this is a less common mode of transmission. The vast majority of cases have come from close, sustained contact with an individual with COVID-19.
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop serious illness.
For local COVID-19 updates straight to your phone: text “FranklinCV19” to 888777 in Franklin County -or- “GULFCOVID” to 888777 in Gulf County.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment