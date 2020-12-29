New Year Celebrations in Gulf County

It’s time to make reservations for NYE!
Seating Times are for 5, 7 or 9 pm Eastern.
Please call Kayla at 850-229-9200 to reserve your table to dine with us, or place your Carry Out order today!
In addition to our regular menu favorites, we are offering two very special entrees:
Slow roasted, succulent Osso Bucco and rich Primitivo Demi Glacé over Garlic Truffle Mashed and roasted seasonal vegetables.
Pairs perfectly with our Meiomi Pinot Noir and Otre’ Primitivo
Hand-crafted Lobster Ravioli nestled in our luscious Lobster Rosado sauce, accented with sherry and red caviar.
Pairs perfectly with a crisp Kris Pinot Grigio and Champagne.
Dine In • Carry Out • Curbside • Patio
No comments:
Post a Comment