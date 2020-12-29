Tuesday, December 29, 2020

New Year Celebrations in Gulf County


Happy New Year!

As the year draws to a close, thank you for your membership and commitment to the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.
It is a privilege and honor to serve and represent our business community.

Best Wishes for 2021
It’s time to make reservations for NYE!

Seating Times are for 5, 7 or 9 pm Eastern.
Please call Kayla at 850-229-9200 to reserve your table to dine with us, or place your Carry Out order today!

In addition to our regular menu favorites, we are offering two very special entrees:
Slow roasted, succulent Osso Bucco and rich Primitivo Demi Glacé over Garlic Truffle Mashed and roasted seasonal vegetables.
Pairs perfectly with our Meiomi Pinot Noir and Otre’ Primitivo

Hand-crafted Lobster Ravioli nestled in our luscious Lobster Rosado sauce, accented with sherry and red caviar.
Pairs perfectly with a crisp Kris Pinot Grigio and Champagne.

Dine In • Carry Out • Curbside • Patio
Can't wait to celebrate New Year's with this special menu! 
From 5pm to 9pm eastern December 31st!
NYE PARTY
Celebrating the END OF 2020
THURSDAY AT 10 PM EST
305 Reid Ave
Hosted by: Debra N Adam Ake and Bart Lowry
Are you ready to ring in 2021?!
Enjoy the evening supporting a great cause.

﻿The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe supports women and children in Gulf County through several service projects and special projects. Your attendance will directly support those projects. We will have food from Shaggy Bay Supper Club, Casino Tables (blackjack, roulette, & craps), Live Music, and much more! This is a not to miss event.

Find tickets at 
on Reid Avenue or contact a JSL Member!
More GALA Info!
The Gulf County TDC and The City of Port St Joe will be bringing you a spectacular firework celebration at 10 pm eastern on New Year's Eve. You will be able to view the show from the Port St Joe downtown and George Core Park area.
The Sand Dollar Cafe will be OPEN and celebrating the New Year by preparing an amazing meal!
New Year's Day Lunch
Join us for New Year's Day Lunch
11 am - 2 pm Eastern Standard Time.
