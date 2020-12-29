Tuesday, December 29, 2020

ST JOSEPH BAY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK




I'm Clementine; you can call me Clem!

Everyone tells me that I act like a true southern belle. Before I came to the shelter I was roaming around on my own as a stray. I am very friendly but a little timid. I'm still learning how to walk on a leash. I am currently in a foster home learning how to be a dog. I'm obsessed with the dog park, I really come out of my shell! I would love a home of my own to finally get the rest and relaxation I deserve! Come by and meet me and all of my friends!

