FWC's Fishing in the Know - January 2021

Alexandria Solano with a snook catch.
Commission meeting – December
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed the following marine fisheries management items at the virtual Dec. 16-17 meeting.
Decision making (regulation changes were made on these topics):
- Apalachicola oysters: The Commission temporarily suspended all wild oyster harvest from Apalachicola Bay and prohibited on-the-water possession of wild oyster harvesting equipment (tongs) through Dec. 31, 2025. These changes were proactively put into place Aug. 1, 2020, via Executive Order, and are necessary to address declining trends in oyster abundance. Staff will continue monitoring oyster recovery and will evaluate whether harvest opportunities may be available prior to the end of 2025. Learn more.
- Flounder: The Commission made several changes to the flounder fishery that will go into effect March 1, 2021. A stock status update completed by FWC suggests flounder on the Atlantic coast may be overfished and there has been a general declining trend statewide. Over the past few years, staff have also heard a variety of concerns and requests for management changes in the flounder fishery. Approved changes include an increased size limit, a reduced recreational bag limit, establishment of commercial trip and vessel limits, establishment of a recreational closed season, and an extension of all proposed and existing flounder regulations into federal waters. Learn more.
Draft proposal (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Western Dry Rocks: The Commission approved a draft proposal to seasonally protect a multi-species spawning aggregation site in the lower Florida Keys. The proposed draft rule, if approved at a future meeting, would prohibit fishing from May through June in a 1-square-mile area near Western Dry Rocks. The Commission also directed staff to gather input on other options, including a four-month closure of April 1 – July 31. Learn more. See Western Dry Rocks section below for public workshop dates.
- Diamondback terrapin/blue crab trap bycatch reduction devices: The Commission approved a draft proposal and directed staff to continue looking into the potential impacts of prohibiting the take and possession of diamondback terrapins and the utility of a maximum entrance size or bycatch reduction device (BRDs) in blue crab traps. The Commission also directed staff to continue investigating potential impacts to the blue crab industry. Learn more.
Discussions (no regulation changes were made on these items):
- Florida pompano, permit and African pompano: The Commission listened to a staff presentation on these fisheries and recent stakeholder requests related to their management.
- Sharks: The Commission listened to a staff presentation on the current status and management of sharks, as well as an overview of shark-related topics including negative interactions between fishermen and sharks.
- Spiny lobster: The Commission listened to a staff presentation on this fishery including commercial harvesting methods, casitas and other topics.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission discussed outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
Links for more information:
Agenda [MyFWC.com]
Western Dry Rocks
Share your input this January
Information: FWC staff would like your input on a proposed seasonal fishing closure in a one-square-mile area near Western Dry Rocks. This area is about 10 miles south of Key West and is an important spawning location for many recreationally- and commercially-important species such as snapper, grouper and permit. It is also a popular fishing location. At the December meeting, the Commission approved a draft proposed seasonal closure that would run May 1 – June 30, but would like input on other closure lengths including a potential four month season closure from April 1 – July 31.
Unless otherwise noted, workshops will begin at 6 p.m. EST:
- Jan. 11: Statewide webinar
- Jan. 14: Statewide webinar
- Jan. 21: Statewide webinar (2 p.m.)
For instructions on how to participate in the webinars and more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Rulemaking: Submit a Comment/Attend a Workshop” and “Upcoming Public Workshops.”
You can also submit your comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Blueline tilefish
Regulations effective Jan. 1
Information: Starting Jan. 1, the following regulations will go into effect for recreational harvest of blueline tilefish in Atlantic state waters (including Monroe County):
- A three blueline tilefish recreational bag limit within the three-fish aggregate bag limit for grouper and tilefish in Atlantic state waters.
- An Atlantic state waters recreational season for harvest from May 1 through Aug. 31.
These new regulations are consistent with those in Atlantic federal waters and could help prevent both recreational quota overages and overfishing.
Learn more:
Tilefish [MyFWC.com]
New circle hook regulations
Effective Jan. 1
Information: Starting Jan. 1, 2021, anglers using hook-and-line with natural bait to target reef fish like snapper or grouper from a vessel in Atlantic state waters will be required to use non-stainless-steel, non-offset circle hooks north of 28 degrees north latitude (near Melbourne) and non-stainless-steel hooks south of 28 degrees north latitude.
These changes are consistent with requirements in Atlantic federal waters that recently took effect and, along with emphasizing best fishing practices through educational resources and strategic messaging, will help empower anglers to conserve fisheries for the future.
Non-stainless-steel, non-offset circle hooks are already required when fishing for reef fish in Gulf state waters and have been a successful tool in increasing the survival of released fish.
Allowing the use of other types of non-stainless steel hooks south of 28 degrees north latitude accommodates for regionally important south Florida fisheries, such as yellowtail snapper, in which the use of J-hooks allows for greater efficiency and reduces discard mortality.
To learn more about proper fish handling techniques, visit MyFWC.com/FishHandling.
Spotted seatrout
Central East Management Zone opens Jan. 1
Information: Spotted seatrout will open to recreational harvest Jan. 1 in the Central East Management Zone, which includes all state and federal waters from Palm Beach through Volusia counties (see map of zones below).
Spotted seatrout, as well as red drum and snook, also remain catch-and-release only through May 31, 2021, in waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.
Spotted seatrout management zones.
Link for more information:
Spotted seatrout [MyFWC.com]
Gag grouper
Season closes in all state and federal Gulf and Atlantic waters Jan. 1
Information: The recreational harvest season for gag closes in all Gulf and Atlantic state and federal waters Jan. 1.
Atlantic state waters (including Monroe County) and Atlantic federal waters will reopen to harvest May 1. Gulf state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will reopen April 1 and all other Gulf state waters and all Gulf federal waters will reopen June 1.
Link for more information:
Grouper [MyFWC.com]
Atlantic grouper
Season closes Jan. 1
Information: Several species of grouper will close to recreational and commercial harvest starting Jan. 1 in Atlantic state waters (including Monroe County) and Atlantic federal waters. This seasonal closure includes gag, black, red, yellowmouth, yellowfin, scamp, red hind, rock hind, coney, and graysby.
The harvest of these species of grouper in Atlantic state waters will remain closed through April 30, reopening May 1.
Link for more information:
Grouper [MyFWC.com]
Florida Coral Crew
Information: If you want healthy, beautiful coral reefs and would like more information about Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease and what the FWC and partners are doing to help, join the Crew and sign up today: FLCoralCrew.com.
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several topics including the Atlantic croaker and spot fishery, Western Dry Rocks, and trap fisheries.
Provide comments on these or other marine fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: Have you caught a Florida memory? Submit photos of your saltwater catches to earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must qualify for each of the three programs to be eligible.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
Note: Prize package mailings have resumed but will continue to be slower than normal over the next few months as we continue to work through delays resulting from COVID-19. Anglers are still encouraged to submit catches and enjoy getting out on the water!
Link for more information:
CatchaFloridaMemory.com
