Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Franklin Counties

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

Environmental Protection


Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400

Ron DeSantis

Governor


Jeanette Nuñez

Lt. Governor


Noah Valenstein

Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MAINTENANCE DREDGE
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-008

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SCHNEIDER PIER
Location Id: 395855
Location Name: SCHNEIDER PIER
County: Franklin
Application Number: 395855-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SEAWALL REPLACEMENT
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-007

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: BERKY DOCK
Location Id: 395837
Location Name: BERKY- 5978 ANCHOR LANE DOCK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 395837-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

