Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Franklin Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: MAINTENANCE DREDGE
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-008
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SCHNEIDER PIER
Location Id: 395855
Location Name: SCHNEIDER PIER
County: Franklin
Application Number: 395855-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SEAWALL REPLACEMENT
Location Id: 273641
Location Name: PORT ST JOE MARINA- 340 MARINA DR
County: Gulf
Application Number: 273641-007
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: BERKY DOCK
Location Id: 395837
Location Name: BERKY- 5978 ANCHOR LANE DOCK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 395837-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
No comments:
Post a Comment