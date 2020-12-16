Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce


𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 is located on the beautiful gulf coast of Florida, at 121 W Highway 98 in Port St. Joe, just 30 miles east of Panama City, 20 miles west of Apalachicola and 100 miles from the capitol in Tallahassee.

Their 13,000 sq ft store carries everything you need for freshwater or saltwater fishing, from live bait to a large assortment of fishing lures . From snorkeling equipment to beach accessories. They carry all types of PENN Gold series reels and a wide variety of kayak equipment.

Whether you are fishing the inland lakes and rivers, surf-fishing, or heading off shore, going turkey or deer hunting, they've got what you'll need.

Visit them online at www.bluewateroutriggers.com , or contact them at 850-229-1100.
Explore a Wide Range of Quality Products to Fix, Repair & Maintain Your Home. Grills, Hardware, Home Improvement & Much More!!

Shop at Ace Hardware right here in Port St. Joe! Choose from the best brands www.acehardware.com.

Visit 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 at 201 Williams Ave, or contact them at (850) 227-1717.
Are you looking for some A+, top notch, fresh, handmade with love sweets??? 👀 no further! Bayside Bakery & Cafe will deliver the best,
freshest, custom made sweets you have ever dreamed of! And from your first taste, you will not be disappointed! Cakes, cookies, pies, chocolate treats, seasonal items and much more !

So what are you waiting for? Visit 𝗕𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆 & 𝗖𝗮𝗳𝗲 at www.baysidebakerypsj.com,

Contact them at (850) 508-3508. They are working on their new store front location on Reid Avenue! Stay tuned... they should be ready to open their doors sometime in January 😁🎼
