Mid Week Roundup and Membership Spotlight from the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 is located on the beautiful gulf coast of Florida, at 121 W Highway 98 in Port St. Joe, just 30 miles east of Panama City, 20 miles west of Apalachicola and 100 miles from the capitol in Tallahassee.
Their 13,000 sq ft store carries everything you need for freshwater or saltwater fishing, from live bait to a large assortment of fishing lures . From snorkeling equipment to beach accessories. They carry all types of PENN Gold series reels and a wide variety of kayak equipment.
Whether you are fishing the inland lakes and rivers, surf-fishing, or heading off shore, going turkey or deer hunting, they've got what you'll need.
