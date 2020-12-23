Franklin County Commissioners denied a request for a public hearing on a large scale land use change for almost 42 acres on McIntyre Road west of the Ochlockonee River.
A group called BB and G Resorts has asked to rezone the property from Agricultural to Commercial rezoning with plans for an RV resort there which would include 32 RV lots, a small store, and a number of primitive lots.
The County's planning and zoning board recommended against moving forward with the project for a number of reasons including that the development would be spot zoning and that the property has a number of historical features from Camp Gordon Johnston and an undocumented site called "McIntyre Saw Mill Site".
There are also concerns about additional traffic on McIntyre Road.
The County has not performed any traffic counts for McIntyre Road but the development would definitely increase the traffic on that road and the county has a rule limiting the number of axles to no more than 2 axles and no driving, operating or pulling any trailer having a load of over 5,000 pounds on McIntyre Road.
There are also questions about wetlands and water and sewer.
The project is also opposed by a neighboring landowner.
Commissioner Noah Lockley did make a motion to hold the public hearing, but it died for a lack of a second.
Lockley said he feels the county should allow public hearings if people request them – though it does not mean the county would have to vote to approve the project.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment