Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Happy Holidays and a healthy and successful New Year!
Ribbon Cutting - Kiersten Smith State Farm
Kiersten Smith State Farm is an agency that specializes in insurance and financial services. We opened our doors on November 1st and are proud to be the first State Farm agency in Wakulla County. We offer over 100 products including homeowners, auto, health supplement, and life insurance products. Not only do we sell these products, but we also service them. So what that means to you, is that you will have a caring person who knows you and your family helping you through the process of adjusting coverages, making payments, or filing claims. We take our responsibility with this community very seriously and can’t wait to serve the people of this great county.
NEXT RIBBON CUTTING:
11:30 am, Thursday, January 7 at Forgotten Coast Animal Hospital, Shadeville Road 11:30 am, Tuesday, January 26, 2543 Crawfordville hwy., Rose Alley
PRESS RELEASE:
December 17, 2020
BLOW ME DOWN! THE OLD SEA DOGS OF STOW AWAY MARINE ARE EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THEY ARE RETIRING!! Our marine store on Coastal Highway is officially for sale!
We have well branded our name and location and it would be such a shame to see it close down forever!! The store and showroom area are just under 4000 sq ft. We have 2 large, covered shop areas with 4 mechanics bays, with room for more! We currently have a ton of brand new Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki and Mercury parts, as well as a retail store full of merchandise. Buy the inventory and equipment, take over the lease and she is all yours!
If anyone is genuinely interested*, I would consider packaging up the entire Storage Center (5+ acres with the retail center, 125 self-storage units, 40 open boat slips and 10 covered) with it for sale!! The storage alone would cover most of your payments!!
*Not willing to sell the storage center separately
If you are interested in the business, the property or just buying up some of our merchandise, please give me a call at 850-926-BOAT(2628)!!
KWCB Green Drinks Event
We are working on our new website!
We may already have your logo on file and if it is a size we can use we will but to ensure a uniform look of displayed logos on our new website, we ask for you to please submit your logo in two sizes:
1.) 150 x 150 px (JPG, GIF or PNG) logo centered
Maximum file size 5 MB. Animated .gif isn't supported. We can help with sizing as long as we have a high resolution image.
2.) 1024px x 768px (JPG, GIF or PNG)
Maximum file size 5 MB.
If you do not have a logo for your business, we will be in touch when the time comes and discuss options.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919 ext. 713.
Purpose of Meeting: To Discuss General Business of the Tourist Development Council
