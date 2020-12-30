Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to make a few changes to the board's policy regarding public comment during County Commission meetings.
Currently the board only allows public comment at the beginning of the meeting unless there is a public hearing in which case the public can also speak during the public hearing.
Earlier this month the board agreed to some small changes to the policy that include limiting the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting to items that are not on the meeting agenda.
If an item is on the agenda, the public will be given one minute to speak on that item before it is voted on by the commission.
The commissioners also agreed that people will have to fill out a public comment form before the meeting so the board knows which issues will include public discussion.
Commissioner Burt Boldt said he thinks the changes are a great opportunity for the public to have more access to the commission and its something the public has wanted for a long time.
