Franklin County will get some state money in the coming months to help fund construction of a new artificial reef in state waters off St. George Island is moving forward.
The commission earlier this month accepted a 60 thousand dollar grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation to help construct the reef.
It is being matched by an additional 10 thousand dollars from the Apalachicola Reef association/
The reef will be located about 8 and a half miles due south of the Bob Sikes Cut; The reef will be called the Buddy Ward Memorial reef.
The location was chosen to insure that it does not affect commercial shrimp boats.
The reef will allow most fishermen to target a number of species that can't be found in the bay like grouper, snapper and king mackerel and the more reef material that's out there, the more fish will be there.
Last year the reef project received a big donation from the estate of builder Ben Withers including a tug boat and a barge which can be used as reef material.
The barge is 60 by 24 feet long.
That section of reef will be called the Ben Withers Memorial Reef.
