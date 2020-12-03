Franklin County has agreed to hire CW Roberts for the project to widen and resurface Highway 67.
The state has provided just over $4.1 million dollars for the project which will be paid through a Small County Outreach Program grant.
CW Roberts was one of 4 companies to bid on the job – they were the low bidder at 2.8 million dollars.
The project will extend 6 miles from Highway 98 to the Crooked River Bridge and will include widening, and resurfacing the roadway and well as stabilizing the shoulders and extending the culverts along the road.
Street Signs and pavement markings will also be upgraded or replaced.
