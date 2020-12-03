The St. George Lighthouse Association has been awarded a $24,000 grant from the Florida Lighthouse Association to assist with repairs to the structure.
The grant comes from the sale of the Visit Our Lights license plate and is used only for the preservation
of Florida’s historic lighthouses.
Over $180,000 in grants were awarded to Florida lighthouses through this program in 2020.
The grant money will pay for a portion of the costs to repair the lighthouse which has several broken glass panes and significant rust on the bird cage of the lantern room.
The total cost for the repairs is $94,000 and that includes removing all of the glass and sandblasting and painting the bird cage with a special three paint process.
After the rust mitigation and sandblasting of the bird cage is complete all new glass will be installed with enhanced window glazing and new rubber gasketing systems.
The masonry tower will also be cleaned and painted during this timeframe.
The lighthouse will be closed for the month of January and potentially into the beginning of February to complete these repairs but the museum and gift shop will remain open.
No comments:
Post a Comment