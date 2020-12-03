Thursday, December 3, 2020

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - 12 more days to play bingo

Chance to win up to $500 

WIN UP TO $500

Our last bingo card is here! But, you can play ANY of the 4 cards, your choice. It’s easy to play – just follow the rules, save your receipts and mail or email them(see rules) or drop off at chamber office with each bingo card to be entered at a chance to win $500, $250 or $100. DEADLINE to submit your cards is midnight, December 15.
You can get your bingo cards here, come by the chamber office to pick up a copy or get a copy in the Wakulla News or on our Facebook page.
If you are a local business, print a few cards and rules and encourage your customers to play!
BINGO RULES
BINGO CARDS WEEK 1  WEEK 2   WEEK 3  WEEK 4

Listen to Amy Geiger explain our bingo video
 

UPCOMING RIBBON CUTTINGS & GRAND OPENINGS - Please join us


TODAY - 4:30 pm, Thursday, December 3 at Sherlock Springs - 2335 Bloxham Cuttoff Road (former Camp Indian Springs). 

11:30 am, Tuesday, December 15 at Laurie's Eye Candy, 2809 Crawfordville Hwy (Root 319 Salon)

4:30 pm, Thursday, December 17 (DATE CORRECTION) at Kiersten Smith State Farm, 23 Azalea Drive, Unit A, Crawfordville

Christmas in Panacea Parade

KWCB River Clean - Up

