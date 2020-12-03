Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - 12 more days to play bingo
If you are a small local business and have any specials or coupons coming up for the Christmas holidays, let us know! We'd love to share that for you.
Our last bingo card is here! But, you can play ANY of the 4 cards, your choice. It’s easy to play – just follow the rules, save your receipts and mail or email them(see rules) or drop off at chamber office with each bingo card to be entered at a chance to win $500, $250 or $100. DEADLINE to submit your cards is midnight, December 15. You can get your bingo cards here, come by the chamber office to pick up a copy or get a copy in the Wakulla News or on our Facebook page. If you are a local business, print a few cards and rules and encourage your customers to play! BINGO RULES BINGO CARDS WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4
