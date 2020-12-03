The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this month could take final action on new rules for Florida's flounder fishery.
The changes are being considered after a stock status update found that the flounder fishery statewide has been in a general declining trend in recent years and is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida.
Rule changes include Increasing the minimum size limit from 12 inches to 14 inches total length for recreational and commercial fishermen and reducing the recreational bag limit from 10 to five fish per person.
Recreational fishermen could see a closure of the fishery from October the 15th through November 30th every year.
Commercial fishermen would see a trip and vessel limit of 150 flounder from December the 1st through October the 14th and a 50 fish limit from October the 15th through November 30th.
